GLORIA DIANNE MATTHEWS Gloria "Dianne" Matthews of Teachey, formerly of Wilmington, left this earthly life for her eternal rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from Vidant Medical Center in Kenansville. She was born in Duplin County on January 4, 1951. She was the daughter of the late Leo Carr and Ruby Henderson Matthews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Johnnie Lee Matthews. Left to cherish Dianne's memory are her sister Kay M. Johnson (Delana) of Teachey and her brother Bill Matthews (Gina) of Teachey. Aunt Di's memory will be treasured by her two nephews, Edwin Johnson (Monica) of Wallace and Steven Johnson (Tiffany) of Lakeland, Florida, two nieces Brittany Knowles (David) of Rose Hill and Morgan Murray (Eric) of Wallace, three great-nieces: Saragrace, Carrlee Jack, and Skylar, and five great-nephews: Chancey, Tucker, Sawyer, Scott and Fin. After graduating from Wallace-Rose Hill High School in 1969, Dianne moved to Wilmington where she was later employed by UNCW for 28 years. During her time there, Dianne completed her BA degree in Communication Studies. Education was always so important to Dianne, and she took great pride in being a "Seahawk." Dianne was a caring and loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed traveling to new places, reading anything she could get her hands on, and taking care of her cats. She was a member of the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk where she served as an Elder for several years. Independent and carefree, Dianne could always be counted on to leave you laughing. Driven by her need to serve others, Dianne was on various committees and participated in several outreach programs to give back to the community, family, and friends who had given her so much. Her zest for life was contagious and could be felt by those who were around her. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Coble Funeral and Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1155 Shipyard Blvd. Wilmington, NC 28412. In memory of Dianne, a donation can be made to the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk (2 W Fayetteville St, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480).



