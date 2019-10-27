Home

Gloria Jean Westbury Obituary
GLORIA JEAN WESTBURY Gloria Jean Westbury, age 76, of Rocky Point, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCareCenter. She was born on April 5, 1943 in Wilmington, the daughter of Willie "Bug" Gore and Esther Morgan Gore. Gloria was raised in Castle Hayne and was a member of Wrightsboro Baptist Church for many years. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Wesley Westbury; daughter Tammi Westbury Mathis, son Keith Westbury, daughter Tiffani Morgan Westbury; grandson Daniel Mathis, granddaughters Jalin Mathis, Ariah Westbury and Skylar Westbury Hall, her sister Kathy Brennan and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Together with her parents she was predeceased by her brother Jerry Gore and sister Joyce Gore Mohr. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 10:30am till 11:30am at Wrightsboro Baptist Church, 2736 Castle Hayne Rd, Wilmington, NC 28401. The Memorial Service will follow at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCareCenter, in loving memory of Gloria, would be greatly appreciated. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 27, 2019
