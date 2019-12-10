|
|
GLORIA K. CHADWICK Gloria Kay Chadwick left us on December 5 , 2019 to be with her heavenly Father. During her illness she prayed and listened to her favorite stories from the Bible. Unfortunately, she had Rheumatoid Arthritis that kept her from doing many of the things she enjoyed. She was born September 16,1950 to the late Robert and Betty Chadwick. Also preceding her in death was her loving daughter, Angel Guertin Edwards, whom Gloria grieved over the past two years. She leaves behind a sadden son, Danny Bollinger, and a sister , Sheila Justice, who will miss her deeply. Grandsons Cameron( Mckenzie), Bryce ( Alexis), and Hunter Guertin. Granddaughters Dell Smith, Skii and Raini Bollinger. Nephews Terry (Michelle), Zack, Dalton and Brody Justice. She leave her side kick aunt Shirley Chadwick and her many cousins whom were all very close and always there for her; she loved them all. Gloria had a long career as a Hairdresser at different salons in Wilmington. She loved to socialize with her clients and made many friends with her outgoing nature. Her close friends Tammy, Linda, Sandra, Bonnie, Linda T and Hallie were her family too. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Myrtle Grove Baptist Church, 5524 Myrtle Grove Rd, Wilmington, NC 28409, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Share condolences at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 10, 2019