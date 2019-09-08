|
GLORIA STRATTON CARUS Gloria Stratton Carus departed life on earth Saturday, August 31, 2019. Gloria was born in Nashville, TN, on February 26, 1934, to Franceway Cossitt Stratton, Jr. and Lucile Stone Stratton. She attended Ward-Belmont, graduating from Hillsboro High School in Nashville. She attended Vanderbilt University. Having been called by God the Father on December 6, 1961 and having been given by the Father to His Son Jesus Christ on November 17, 1968, she lived in grateful response. Her life was filled with meaning and purpose. She was a member of Christ the King (Presbyterian Church of America). Gloria is survived by her children: Richard V. Carus, Jr. (Karen) of Cumming, GA, Katherine C. Ryan (Todd Childers) of Wilmington, and Franklin S. Carus (Katrina) of Brownfield, ME; grandchildren, Christina R. Long (Patrick), Daniel S. Ryan, Callie M. Ryan, Chase C. and Samantha R. Carus; great-granddaughter, Ryan O. Long and great-grandson, Hunter M. Long. Her husband of 59 years, Richard Vaughn Carus, Sr.; daughter, Claire S. Carus and brother, F.C. Stratton, III preceded her in departure from life on earth. A service of celebration and praise to the glory of God and in memory of Gloria will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Christ the King Church, 500 Kenwood Ave., Wilmington, NC 28405 with Pastor Rob Hamilton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service, at a reception, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ the King Church, or Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401-7335. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 8, 2019