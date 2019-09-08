Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Carus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Stratton Carus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Stratton Carus Obituary
GLORIA STRATTON CARUS Gloria Stratton Carus departed life on earth Saturday, August 31, 2019. Gloria was born in Nashville, TN, on February 26, 1934, to Franceway Cossitt Stratton, Jr. and Lucile Stone Stratton. She attended Ward-Belmont, graduating from Hillsboro High School in Nashville. She attended Vanderbilt University. Having been called by God the Father on December 6, 1961 and having been given by the Father to His Son Jesus Christ on November 17, 1968, she lived in grateful response. Her life was filled with meaning and purpose. She was a member of Christ the King (Presbyterian Church of America). Gloria is survived by her children: Richard V. Carus, Jr. (Karen) of Cumming, GA, Katherine C. Ryan (Todd Childers) of Wilmington, and Franklin S. Carus (Katrina) of Brownfield, ME; grandchildren, Christina R. Long (Patrick), Daniel S. Ryan, Callie M. Ryan, Chase C. and Samantha R. Carus; great-granddaughter, Ryan O. Long and great-grandson, Hunter M. Long. Her husband of 59 years, Richard Vaughn Carus, Sr.; daughter, Claire S. Carus and brother, F.C. Stratton, III preceded her in departure from life on earth. A service of celebration and praise to the glory of God and in memory of Gloria will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Christ the King Church, 500 Kenwood Ave., Wilmington, NC 28405 with Pastor Rob Hamilton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service, at a reception, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ the King Church, or Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401-7335. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.