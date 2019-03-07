|
GLYNDA CHARLENE NELSON FARMER Glynda Charlene Nelson Farmer, 69, passed into her heavenly home on March 6, 2019 after having spent the day surrounded by friends and family. Glynda was born on October 27, 1949 to Glen and Charlean Nelson in Columbia, MS. Glynda graduated from New Hanover High School in 1968 and attended Miller Motte before working at Daniels Construction Company. Glynda began her life in the small community of Goss, Mississippi. A few years later her family moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana and then in 1961 came to Wilmington. While she was a devoted North Carolinian, she was fiercely proud of her Mississippi roots. She enjoyed gardening, antiques and spending time with her close friends. What she loved most was her family. She was immensely proud of her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Glynda was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Tom Farmer. Survivors include parents Glen and Charlean Nelson of Goss, MS; daughter Malinda Hall and her husband Jason of Surf City, NC, and daughter Catherine McLamb of Wilmington, NC; the apples of her eye, granddaughters Sydney and Peyton Hall of Surf City; sister Josie Conerly and husband Tommy of Columbia, MS; brother Chris Nelson and wife Sherri of Scotts Hill, NC; brother-in-law Carl H. Farmer, Jr. and wife Wanda of Wilmington, NC; nieces Carla Weiss and husband Mark, Kim Barnes and husband Scott, Kerry Foreman and husband Craig, and Olivia Nelson; nephews Mason Nelson and wife Kelly, and Michael Nelson; as well as many family and friends. Glynda will be buried on March 9th in Oleander Memorial Gardens on Bradley Creek. The service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 9th at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel officiated by Rev. Doug Lain, with special music provided by Lydia Farmer Hicks and Chris Nelson. The family will receive friends at the mortuary from 10 am Saturday until the service hour. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the loving care Glynda received from the Staff at the Zimmer Cancer Center and Lower Cape Fear Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice at 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 7, 2019