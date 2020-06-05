GLYNN K. ROBINSON Glynn K. Robinson, age 85 of Wilmington passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born in Onslow County, NC on September 2, 1934, to Kelly Leath Robinson and Bessie Jones Robinson. Glynn owned and operated Pioneer Roofing Company in Wilmington and consulted after his retirement. He was a veteran of the US Army. Glynn was a member of Orient Lodge #395 AF & AM and was a Past Master serving in 1984. He was a member of the Wilmington Scottish Rite and York Rite Bodies. His passion was playing golf and he enjoyed coaching youth Optimist Baseball. Glynn is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Annette Gore Robinson; three sons, Glynn Kelly Robinson, Jr., Bryan Christopher Robinson, and Timothy Kyle Robinson. Preceded in death by his siblings, Clara Godwin, Clifton Robinson, Elizabeth Swain, and Perry Robinson. A Masonic Memorial service will be 10:30 Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the graveside in Oakdale Cemetery, by Orient Lodge # 395 AF&AM. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 5, 2020.