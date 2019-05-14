|
GORDON CARL DAVIS Gordon Carl Davis, 69, of Wallace, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear HospiceCare Center in Wilmington. Gordon was born on September 29, 1949, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late James C. and Dorothy M. (Medlin) Davis. His career took him and his family to Texas and then to Virginia where he retired after 35 years of dedicated service with AT&T and Verizon. Gordon spent his retirement in North Carolina doing what was most important to him; spending time with family and many good friends, playing golf, enjoying cigars and a good glass of scotch. He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, and a great friend to many. Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Barbara Davis; sons, Greg Davis and Jeff Davis; daughters, Kelly Gilbert and her husband, Craig, Jenny Wilkins and her husband, Jon Von; brother, Kenny Shy and his wife, Sandy; sisters, Judy Spotanski and her husband, Ray, Janet Cronin and her husband, Mike; eight grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and many other extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Gordon was also preceded in death by his nephews, Max Cronin, Michael Shy, Bobby Shy, and Tony Shy. A service in Gordon's memory will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 14, 2019