Serenity Funeral Home Inc
1100 South Nc 41 & 111
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-0200
Gordon Levarn Sloan

Gordon Levarn Sloan Obituary
GORDON LEVARN SLOAN Gordon Levarn Sloan, age 90, of Chinquapin died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home. He was an Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. Mr. Sloan loved hunting and fishing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Minnie Lanier Sloan. Mr. Sloan is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marie Humphrey Sloan; daughter, Kimmie Sloan Moore of Wilmington; son, Gary Levarn Sloan of Covington, Tennessee; three Grandchildren and four Great Grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent at www.SerenityNC.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 28, 2020
