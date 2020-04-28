Home

Serenity Funeral Home Inc
1100 South Nc 41 & 111
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-0200
Gordon Levearn Sloan


1929 - 2020
GORDON LEVEARN SLOAN Gordon Levearn Sloan, 90, passed away on April 26, surrounded by family. He was born on August 5, 1929, to Arthur & Minnie Sloan of Chinquapin, and was preceded in death by both parents and 3 siblings. He is survived & celebrated by his wife of 66 years, Marie Sloan, along with their 2 children, Gary Sloan & wife Ginger of Covington, TN, and Kimmie Moore & husband Gary of Wilmington, and by his brother, Terry Sloan of Chinquapin. He also leaves behind three grandchildren (Aaron Freeman, Chip Moore & Adam Sloan), and 4 great-grandchildren. He was a Korean War veteran, an incredible deer hunter & fisherman, and loved to work in his garden. He spoke honestly, worked hard, and always gave more than he took.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
