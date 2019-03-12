|
|
GORDON W. BRICKER Mr. Gordon Bricker was born on August 29, 1925 to Clyde S Bricker and Nellie (Duckworth) Bricker in Orange Township, Delaware County, OH. He graduated from high school and then entered active duty service in the U.S. Army in February 1944. He deployed to the European Theater and was stationed in Iran. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was discharged at Fort Sheridan, Il, in June 1946. In 1950, Mr. Bricker graduated from the Ohio State University with an Electrical Engineering degree, and in 1952, he joined RCA in the Broadcast Systems activity. During his 35-year career he held numerous positions with increasing responsibility. He retired from GE RCA effective July 17, 1987, last serving as the Division Vice President, Business Development. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Norma Lee (Prince) Bricker, 2 sons and 1 step son, one grandchild and one great grandchild. They originally located to Landfall, in Wilmington, in October, 1993, and moved again to Plantation Village in July, 2005. A memorial service will be held at 10am, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Sea Lawn Memorial Park in Hampstead, NC, conducted by Rev. Beth Hood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 12, 2019