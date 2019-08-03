|
|
GRANT R. MAYS Grant Ronald Mays, 84, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. He was born September 29, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, son of the late Grant Mitchell Mays and Edna Parks Mays. His son, Grant Ronald Mays, Jr.; sister, Marie Mays Riley; and brother, Linwood Eugene Mays, preceded him in death. Grant retired from Amoco Oil Company after managing the terminal here in Wilmington. He loved his animals and the outdoors, especially the mountains. He enjoyed travel, camping and ballroom dancing. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Houser Mays; daughter, Deborah Mays Story (Jim); step-daughter, Sally Williams Edge (Tommy); step-sons, Richard Ross Williams (Brenda), and Hugh Houser Williams (Steve); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 12:30pm Monday, August 5, 2019, at Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Grant's memory may be made to either the or the Willie Stargell Foundation. Condolences to the family can be made at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrew Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 3, 2019