Grayson James Fry
GRAYSON JAMES FRY Grayson James Fry passed away on October 17, 2020. A private funeral service will be held for family and close friends at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro, NC on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 A.M. with Rev. Greg Farand officiating. Grayson was born on September 20 , 2001 in Roanoke, VA to Stephen and Ann Hudson Fry. He grew up in Greensboro, NC and attended Walter Hines Page High School where he loved playing as #17 on the lacrosse team. Grayson was known for his beautiful smile, his great sense of humor, and his love for music and animals (especially Max and Ginger). He also loved his family vacations at his "home away from home" Kiawah Island, SC where he enjoyed swimming, surfing, hunting for sea shells , golfing and biking the trails with his family. In addition to his parents, Grayson is survived by his sister, Kelly Elizabeth Fry of Greensboro, NC, grandparents James and Jean Hudson of Pinehurst, NC, Harold and Patricia Fry of Staunton, VA, and his favorite uncle, John Hudson of New York City, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Grayson Fry Memorial Fund at Launchpad at 5001 Wrightsville Ave., Wilmington, NC 28403. Their phone number is (910) 632-2344. Share memories and condolences at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41 St. Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
