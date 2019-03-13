|
GREGORY FILIBERTI Gregory Paul Filiberti, unfortunately, left us unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at home. Greg was born on September 10, 1942 in Washington D.C. and grew up in Alameda, California. An extremely artistic and diversified fellow, his career included time spent selling his own jewelry creations in San Francisco, as well as doing drafting-design work for Boeing in Seattle, Washington. He was an accomplished woodworker, painter and finish carpenter in California and North Carolina. Upon moving to Wilmington, he worked in the film industry as a Plasterer and Mold-maker on many feature films. In 1991, Greg, having obtained the Wilmington franchise rights, started his own family business, All County Chem Dry Carpet & Upholstery Care. Greg was a well- traveled and highly intelligent individual. He was also a dedicated family man that cherished his family and friends. An avid reader, Greg read the Wall Street Journal-DAILY! You could ask him anything! The man's knowledge base was encyclopedic- and he may have been the best-informed Triumph Bonneville motorcycle rider- ever! As the years went by, health problems took Greg off of his bike, but he took these obstacles in stride and continued to live a full and happy life. His family and friends will forever miss him. Left to treasure the times spent with him are his soulmate, love of his life and his wife of 40 years, Peggy Stone Filiberti; as well as his sons, Anthony Filiberti (Charlotte) and Gene Paul Filiberti (Simone) all of Santa Rosa, California; his stepsons, Mark D. Moore of Wilmington and Mickey G. Moore (Willow) of Vista, California; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many precious friends. A Memorial Celebration of the Life of Gregory Paul Filiberti will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Humane Society.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 13, 2019