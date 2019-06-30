|
GREGORY HEYWOOD HINSON Gregory Heywood Hinson passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, June 27. 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center in Wilmington, NC; he was 63 years old. He is survived by his mother Carolyn Graham Vallianos and stepfather Limverios Vallianos, both of Wilmington; twin brother Jeffrey Howard Hinson and his wife Christy Faughn Hinson, both of Demorest, GA; younger brother Samuel Heywood Hinson, Jr of Hampstead, NC.; niece, Anna Hinson of Wilmington; nephews Jeffrey Stokes Hinson of Mount Airy, GA and Jonathan Samuel Hinson of Lawrenceville, GA; along with many loving cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Heywood Hinson, Sr of Wilmington. Greg graduated from New Hanover High School in 1974. Afterwards, he attended Wingate College and East Carolina University, both in NC. He worked for many years in Wilmington as an accomplished carpenter. He was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed his hobbies of fishing and hunting. A celebration of life for Greg will be held at Wilmington Funeral and Cremation on July 2, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial gifts be sent to the local Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 30, 2019