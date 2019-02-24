Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
(910) 754-6848
Resources
More Obituaries for Greta Holliday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greta Holliday

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Greta Holliday Obituary
GRETA HOLLIDAY Greta Hammonds Holliday peacefully departed a long life and went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was a member of Seagate Baptist Church. Born on July 22, 1923 in Wilmington, North Carolina, Greta came into this world a daughter of Graham Hammonds and Mattie Lee Suggs. She retired after a long career of service with the North Carolina school system. She married her only love Clarence Lee Holliday, Sr. on July 17, 1943 and was separated from him by his death on their 52nd wedding anniversary in 1995. She is also preceded in death by her son Clarence Lee Holliday Jr. and son-in-law Thomas Grant. She is survived by two daughters, Shelby Grant and Brenda Worrell (Ronnie) of Wilmington as well as seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Visiting hours will be available from 10am to 5pm on Monday, February 25 and 9am to 5pm on Tuesday, February 26 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. A Graveside Services will be held 11am Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Oleander Memorial Gardens, where she will be buried alongside her husband Clarence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now