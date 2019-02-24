GRETA HOLLIDAY Greta Hammonds Holliday peacefully departed a long life and went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was a member of Seagate Baptist Church. Born on July 22, 1923 in Wilmington, North Carolina, Greta came into this world a daughter of Graham Hammonds and Mattie Lee Suggs. She retired after a long career of service with the North Carolina school system. She married her only love Clarence Lee Holliday, Sr. on July 17, 1943 and was separated from him by his death on their 52nd wedding anniversary in 1995. She is also preceded in death by her son Clarence Lee Holliday Jr. and son-in-law Thomas Grant. She is survived by two daughters, Shelby Grant and Brenda Worrell (Ronnie) of Wilmington as well as seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Visiting hours will be available from 10am to 5pm on Monday, February 25 and 9am to 5pm on Tuesday, February 26 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. A Graveside Services will be held 11am Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Oleander Memorial Gardens, where she will be buried alongside her husband Clarence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary