GRETCHEN K. PRICE Gretchen K. Price, 81, died January 27, 2020 at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick - Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center. She was the beloved wife of loving and dedicated husband, Dawson, for 60 years. She was the loving mother of Tom (Laura) of Coronado, CA, David (Sandra) of Parker, CO, and preceded in death by daughter Kim. She was the dear sister of Katy (Bob) Duquette of Novelty, OH. She is survived by three grandchildren, Serena, Robert, & Judson, plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and of course her dear friends. Gretchen was born on September 20, 1938 to John F. Kruse and Kathryn P. Kruse. She attended Oakwood schools in Dayton, Ohio and graduated from Allegheny College in Meadville, PA. She earned two masters degrees, both in psychology from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, CO. She spent her life teaching, starting in Dayton and then Cleveland, OH. After moving to Denver, CO she was head of student education at Columbia HCA, a psych hospital. She also taught developmentally challenged students for the Douglas County School System for 14 years and retired in 2004. In retirement, Gretchen and Dawson moved to St. James Plantation in Southport, NC., where she enjoyed her book club, gardening, bridge, and mahjong. Gretchen's great joy was belonging to the Sea Notes choral group; she loved singing. She was a member of the Trinity Methodist Church. And she had the most prolific and wonderful collection of stuffed bears imaginable! A celebration of life service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church at 11:00 am on Friday, February 28, 2020. A reception will follow the service in Murrow Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOAR (Southport - Oak Island Animal Rescue) 3376 St Charles Pl SE, Southport, NC 28461 or to Sea Notes Choral Society, c/o Carol Willetts, 810 McKay Road, SE, Bolivia, N.C. 28422 or to Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 E Nash St, Southport, NC 28461; or to the . Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 2, 2020