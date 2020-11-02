1/1
Gretchen Rose Aysse
GRETCHEN ROSE AYSSE Gretchen Rose Aysse, 83, of Manassas VA, died October 26, 2020, at Fairfax Inova Hospital. Gretchen was born July 3, 1937, in New Castle, PA, the daughter of the late Henry and Alma Menichino. Gretchen graduated from nursing school in 1958, the same year she married her husband of 44 years, Dean Aysse who preceded her in death in 2003. Gretchen spent almost 30 years practicing nursing at Ball Hospital in Muncie, Indiana and New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina. She specialized in new born nursery, NICU, and mother-baby care at both hospitals, loving each baby she cared for. Gretchen was the proud mother of four children; Jeff Aysse and wife Patricia and daughters, Brittany Harlow (husband David) and Emily; Lisa Glantz and husband Martin and children, Evan and Morgan; Susan Song and husband Dale. She is preceded in death by her son David (July 2019) who is survived by his daughter Olivia. She was a wonderful sister to Rachel Vincent (husband Raymond) and sister-in-law to Jeanne Menichino, and Aunt and Godmother to several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Ron and David Menichino. A memorial service will be held on November 12, 2020 at 3:00 at the Pierce Funeral Home Chapel, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA 20110 officiated by the Rev. Jeff Wilson. She battled dementia for several years. Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America (https://dementiasociety.charityproud.org/donate) or the American Heart Association in memory of Gretchen Aysse. Gretchen loved the Lord and her family. She touched countless lives and will be greatly missed.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 2, 2020.
