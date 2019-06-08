|
GRIFTON W. JONES Grifton W. Jones passed away on June 6, 2019 after an extended illness with his family beside him. He was born on December 29, 1934, the son of the late Leon and Bertha Jones. Grifton was raised in Wilmington and attended New Hanover County Schools. He served his country honorably and was stationed in Germany. He married his longtime sweetheart, Joan (Joanne) Perritte and remained married for 61 years. He is survived by his wife; his daughter, Julise (Julie) and son-in-law, Jimmy Spell; his son, Phillip Jones; two grandchildren, Zack Jones and Makayli Jones. He is also survived by many other caring family members. Grifton started his building career as a teenager with his future father-in-law and remained a custom builder of beautiful homes for over 40 years. A memorial service will be held at Masonboro Baptist Church at 1501 Beasley Road on Sunday, June 9th at 2:00 PM with Pastor Terry Stephens officiating. The family will meet with guests after the service. The family requests no flowers please. Donations may be given to or Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 8, 2019