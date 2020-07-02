GROVER HENDERSON HOLDEN Mr. Grover Henderson Holden, 83, of Supply went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday July 1st, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Holden was born in Brunswick County on February 26, 1937 and was the son of the late Grover Talmadge Holden and Minnie Cross Lewis Holden. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Holden and five siblings. He was a U.S. Army Veteran where he served with the military police. He retired from BEMC after thirty three plus years of service where he started as a lineman and at the time of his retirement he was a Sub-Station supervisor. Following his retirement he enjoyed genealogy and was a active member of the Brunswick County Historical Society. He was an avid vegetable and flower gardener especially his roses and he enjoyed sharing his vegetables and flowers with others. He is survived by his wife Mildred "Mickey" Holden; three sons, Thomas H. Holden of Ca., Talmage A. Holden of Supply, Marion E. Holden of Supply; three step-children, DeVane W. Mooney and husband Paul of Coats, NC, Timothy White and wife Andrea of Varnamtown, Keith White and wife Krista of Wilmington; fourteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private due to health concerns with Covid-19. Services will be broadcast live at White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply Chapel Facebook page. Pallbearers will be Harvard Holden, Phil Cheers, David Fearnside, Kendall Hewett, Dane Stanley, David Lewis. The family will receive friends Friday evening July 3, 2020 from six o'clock until eight o'clock at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia during which time social distancing will take place and mask must be worn. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be directed to Liberty Hospice, 1120 Ocean Highway West, Supply, NC 28462 You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel