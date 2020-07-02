1/1
Grover Henderson Holden
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grover's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GROVER HENDERSON HOLDEN Mr. Grover Henderson Holden, 83, of Supply went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday July 1st, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Holden was born in Brunswick County on February 26, 1937 and was the son of the late Grover Talmadge Holden and Minnie Cross Lewis Holden. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Holden and five siblings. He was a U.S. Army Veteran where he served with the military police. He retired from BEMC after thirty three plus years of service where he started as a lineman and at the time of his retirement he was a Sub-Station supervisor. Following his retirement he enjoyed genealogy and was a active member of the Brunswick County Historical Society. He was an avid vegetable and flower gardener especially his roses and he enjoyed sharing his vegetables and flowers with others. He is survived by his wife Mildred "Mickey" Holden; three sons, Thomas H. Holden of Ca., Talmage A. Holden of Supply, Marion E. Holden of Supply; three step-children, DeVane W. Mooney and husband Paul of Coats, NC, Timothy White and wife Andrea of Varnamtown, Keith White and wife Krista of Wilmington; fourteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private due to health concerns with Covid-19. Services will be broadcast live at White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply Chapel Facebook page. Pallbearers will be Harvard Holden, Phil Cheers, David Fearnside, Kendall Hewett, Dane Stanley, David Lewis. The family will receive friends Friday evening July 3, 2020 from six o'clock until eight o'clock at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia during which time social distancing will take place and mask must be worn. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be directed to Liberty Hospice, 1120 Ocean Highway West, Supply, NC 28462 You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
White Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved