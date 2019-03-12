|
GUY MADISON "MATT" HAYNES Our Beloved Guy Madison "Matt" Haynes went to be with his Lord in Heaven On March 5th, 2019 due to a tragic accident on his Beautiful and Cherished Farm in Bladen County. Matt was the pride and joy born, on February 3rd, 1960, to and survived by his parents Guy and Imogene "Perritt" Haynes of Wilmington. Matt leaves behind and was the proud Father of 3 Sons, David Haynes of Raleigh, NC, Dustin Haynes of Clarkton, NC and Dalton Haynes of Hallsboro, NC. He is also survived by 2 Brothers Roddy Hayes (wife Evelyn) of Nichols, SC, Dale Haynes (wife Haley) of Wilmington and His Sister Tabitha Robleto also of Wilmington, NC as well as many Cousins, Nieces and Nephews and other Family. Matt attended the original Bradley Creek Elementary School and Graduated from Hoggard High School. He spent many after school and summer days helping to run his families meat market/ Grocery Store, Haynes Market on Greenfield Street (Currently Satellite Bar and Lounge) as well as their Vegetable Farm on Greenville Loop Road. Locally known by friends as a "LoopBoy", growing up on Greenville Loop Road. He enjoyed most summers fishing, boating and playing in Hewletts Creek with his Brother Dale and his many friends. Matt Loved Hot-Rods Harley's, Truck Driving, Fishing and Boating and had an adventurous love and passion for everything outdoors. Matt always had a huge, genuine smile that would brighten any room. His contagious Laugh and humor will never be forgotten. A friend to all, enemy of none he had a big heart and was truly a kind, gentle and carefree spirit who would help anyone in need. Please join us for a Celebration of Matts Life, Saturday March 16th at Silverlake Baptist Church. Family visitation @10am followed by Service @ 11.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 12, 2019