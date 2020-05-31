GUY WILLIAM PROSPER, SR. Guy William Prosper, Sr., 88, of Castle Hayne, NC, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington. He was born on April 29, 1932, in Jefferson County, PA, to the late Peter and Mary (Pitrone) Prosper. Guy, a retired Pentecostal preacher, was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his son, Guy William Prosper, Jr. and wife, Diane; daughter, Sherri Prosper Parker and husband, Brent; brother, Peter Prosper, Jr.; grandchildren, Bryan Prosper and Jonathan Prosper; great-grandchildren, Trey Wood, Joseph Wood, and Lucas Wood; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Guy was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Margaret Barnhill Prosper; infant daughter, Catherine Prosper; and sisters, Anna Marie "Mary" Mancini, Alberta Prosper and Anna Prosper. A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmington, NC with Pastor Merrell McKoy officiating and the United States Marine Corps performing military honors. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on May 31, 2020.