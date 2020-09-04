1/1
Gwendolyn Buckhanan
GWENDOLYN BUCKHANAN Gwendolyn Buckhanan was born on October 14, 1942 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She gained her heavenly mansion on August 25, 2020. Gwendolyn was a Williston High School Alumni, Wilmington, NC, Class of 1959, and a graduate of Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville, NC. Gwendolyn is survived by her daughters Kimberly Bush (Harry) and Sabrina Rawley; grandchildren: Gerard Smith, DeMarques Coleman, Myranda Rawley, Nathaniel Smith, Shannon Rawley, Bre'Anna Bush and Imani Robinson; great grandchild: Ramere Thomas Rawley; sisters: Sandra Robinson, Janie Jenkins, Gloria Pitts; brothers: Waymond Robinson (Angela), Samuel Robinson III, Jerald Robinson, James Robinson (Carolyn) and Nathaniel Quick (Peggy), Uncle: Dr. J. Waymond Robinson (Carol). Also included are a host of friends that were considered extended family members. Viewing for Gwendolyn will be 5-7 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Adkins-Drains Funeral Service, 515 S. 8th Street. Graveside services will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers or monetary contributions, the family requests donations to the Parkinson's or Alzheimer's Research Foundation in memory of Gwendolyn Buckhanan. Condolences may be shared at adkinsdrainfuneralservice.com Masks and social distancing are required.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adkins-Drain Funeral Service - Wilmington
515 South 8th Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 763-7117
