GWENDOLYN COLLINS WEST Gwendolyn Collins West, 95, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center, Wilmington. She was born on February 27, 1924, daughter of the late Sterling and Irma (Vereen) Collins. Born and raised in Wilmington, she loved Winter Park. She was a lifelong member of Winter Park Baptist Church where she was a teacher in the Joy Class, Deacon, and loved by so many. She loved the Lord and shared her love with everyone she met. Mrs. West was a graduate of Mars Hill College and Woman's College of Greensboro. She taught public school at Winter Park Elementary in Wilmington, and was a member of Eastern Star Chapter 346. Surviving are her daughter, Helen Jenkins and husband, Mike of Wilmington; a step-daughter, Patty King and husband, Burney of Laurinburg, NC; a brother, William (Scooter) Vereen and wife, Sina of Sneads Ferry, NC; a cousin, Judy Russell of Wilmington, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Jamison and Charles West, and a daughter, Deborah Pryor. The family shares their heartfelt thanks to the 7th Floor Nurses at New Hanover Regional Medical Center; the special staff at Lower Cape Fear Hospice, and the caring and compassionate doctors, Dr. Dave Rickard and Dr. Sleesman. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Winter Park Baptist Church with the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, also at the church. The Rev. Mark Teachey will officiate and interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Winter Park Baptist Church, 4700 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington, NC, 28403. Condolences may be sent to www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Valley Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 19, 2019