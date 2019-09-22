|
GWENDOLYN DUPRAY Gwendolyn "Gwen" C. Dupray, age 70, of Sunset Park in Wilmington, passed away August 30, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. A non-smoker, she was diagnosed with advanced Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer in 2010. A doctor gave her three months to live. Renowned for her strength, and determined to enjoy her new grandson, Gwen vowed to fight the disease. Nine years later, her greatest joy was being a doting "Nan" to her four grandchildren: Carter (10), Caroline (8), Nelson (5) and Marietta (4). Born April 4, 1949, and raised in Cornwall, Ontario, the proud Canadian married a handsome American US Navy officer (Henry "Hank" Dupray) 52 years ago. They settled in the States. A devoted mother, Gwen poured heart, soul, and her many talents into her children and their interests. Over the years, she served as a volunteer children's music director and Sunday School teacher at Waddington United Methodist Church (NY), Sunset Park United Methodist Church (NC), and Pine Valley United Methodist Church (NC). She worked as a clogging teacher and costumer for the dance program at YWCA Lower Cape Fear. She was an active parent in the Wilmington Boys' Choir and Hanover Singers, where she also lent her sewing talents. Professionally, Gwen costumed many shows for Tapestry Theatre Company, Thalian Hall, and Opera House Theatre Company. She also created costumes for cruise line and cabaret shows and a handful of productions at EUE/Screen Gem Studios. Additionally, Gwen made and altered wedding gowns, prom dresses, suits, ready-to-wear, and more, for a bevy of private customers who often became friends. A road warrior, she drove across North America several times per year, visiting friends and family. She was famous for her homemade bread, her handwritten letters and cards, her phone greetings, and her love of shopping. If it's true that the one who dies with the most fabric wins, Gwen gets the gold! Gwen is survived by her husband, Hank Dupray; her children: Charlene Dupray (Pascal Siegler), Trevor Dupray, Chad Dupray (Cara Dupray) and her four beautiful grandchildren. In addition to many cherished cousins and lifelong friends who span the globe, Gwen is also survived by her aunt, Lavena Charpentier; her brother, Bobby Cummings (Lorraine Byrch); and her sister-in-law, Carol Cummings. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 am on September 28th in the Don Ansell Lower Atrium Studio at The Hannah Block Community Arts Center, 120 S. Second St. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28402 910-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 22, 2019