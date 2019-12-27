|
|
GWENDOLYN "GWEN" JEAN BOLYARD Gwendolyn "Gwen" Bolyard, age 56, passed away on December 23, 2019 after a short, vigorous battle with cancer. Daughter of Arden and Marjorie Bolyard, Gwendolyn was born May 24, 1963 in Richmond, VA. She was raised in Waterford, Pennsylvania and graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School in 1981. Gwendolyn was the owner and operator of Flower's By Gwendolyn in Waterford, PA for over 30 years. She "retired" in 2015 and moved to Wilmington, NC to be close to her children. She has since been the Floral Manager of Harris Teeter at Waterford in Leland, NC. Gwendolyn was also a realtor with Howard Hanna in Erie, PA and Century 21 in Wilmington. Gwendolyn loved the outdoors and believed in walking at sunrise with her dog every day, to start the day off on the right foot. Her many hobbies included skiing, kayaking, ziplining, golfing, and gardening. She believed in hard work, exploring the world, and helping everyone you can whenever you can. Her children, Monica and Bianca, were the loves of her life. Gwen's spirit for life, adventure, and great conversation will be profoundly missed by all. Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her loving father, Arden Bolyard. Gwendolyn is survived by her mother Marjorie Bolyard of Wilmington; her children Bianca and Brandon Ebersole of Kailua, HI; and Monica and Chanze McCaskill and grandson, Connor McCaskill of Wilmington, NC. She is also survived by her brother, Kevin Bolyard, and his children, Shannon and Jason Bolyard of Raleigh, NC. Memorial Services will be held in her honor at the New Hanover County Arboretum in Wilmington, NC on December 28, 2019 at 10 am. An additional celebration of Gwendolyn's life and legacy will be held at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford, PA on April 11, 2020 from 2 pm to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a GoFundMe, https://www.gofundme.com/f/gwendolyn-bolyard-memorials?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1, in order to memorialize Gwendolyn at her favorite places in Wilmington, NC and Waterford, PA. If you would like to send flowers, please hold all arrangements until her memorial in Waterford, PA on April 11, 2020. "Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light." - Dylan Thomas
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 27, 2019