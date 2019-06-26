|
HADIE GRAY CARTER Hadie Gray Carter- 79 Passed away peacefully at Firsthealth Hospice. She was born September 13, 1939 the daughter of Lonnie James Gray and Eva Rackley Gray of Atkinson, N.C. She was preceded in death by her husband Allen Scott Carter, Sr. The couple traveled extensively in the United States and enjoyed many overseas trips to Germany. Burgaw was their home for many years. Hadie worked as a bookkeeper for 17 years at Climate Control and 5 years at Reed's Jewelry Store. In addition she worked for a time at Air Wilmington. She was an active member of the Wilmington Women's Business Association. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth Gray Porter of Burgaw and 5 of her 6 step children. They are Rudi Zorn, Allen Scott Carter, Jr. (deceased), Deborah L. Carter Castro, Charles C. Carter, Caroline Sue Carter Barnett, and John Fitzhugh Carter. There are 5 grand children and 2 great grand children. Hadie's caregivers included : Southern Pines Gracious Retirement Living staff, her cousin Donna Deese, Rachel Carpenter Byrd and members of the Gray and Carpenter family. The funeral service will be Sunday June 30 at 2 pm Harrell's Funeral Home, Burgaw. Visitation is from 1:30-2:00 pm preceding the service. Burial will be at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville, N.C.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 26, 2019