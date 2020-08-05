HAL W. JONES, JR. Hal Willard Jones Jr, age 82, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia, NC. Hal, A U.S. Navy veteran, was born June 11, 1938 in Conway, S.C. Hal is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean Harrison Jones; daughter, Teresa Smith (Husband James), sons Hal Jones III (wife Cindy), and Ray Jones (wife Betty). His brothers, George Jones (wife Agnes), Phillip Jones (wife Troy), Bobby Jones (wife Frances), Doug Jones (wife Rose). His sisters, Patsy Capria (husband Leo), and Joyce Burke (husband Jack). Hal leaves behind 8 grandchildren: Patrick Smith (wife Ashley), Dawn Allen (husband James), Jonathan Jones, April Jones (fiancé Allen), Lt. Hal Jones IV (wife Emmy), Christopher Jones, Rebekah Brown (husband Justin), Hannah Gaynor (husband Ethan), and 8 wonderful great-grandchildren. Hal was preceded in death by his parents (Hal and Ineal Jones), daughter Doris Jones, and Sister Janice Hewitt. A memorial service will be held at Quinn McGowan Funeral Home in Wilmington, NC on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. with Rev. Hal Jones III officiating and the U.S. Navy performing military honors . Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com