Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
HANNAH E. DEPPNER Hannah E. Deppner, 74, Sunset Beach, NC died February 2, 2019. Born in Brunswick County on April 10, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Joseph Frink and Mary Lucille Ellis Frink. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ramona King and brothers, Billy Frink, Samuel Fletcher Frink, and Gene Frink. She was a retired accountant and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Surviving are her husband, Henry Michael "Mike" Deppner; son, Henry Michael "Herky" Deppner, Jr. and wife Andrea Dawn, Douglas, Alaska; daughter, Tamii Jo Chapman and wife Mildred, Melbourne, FL; granddaughter Sharayah Jo Chapman. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4669 Mintz Street, Shallotte, NC 28470 Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 5, 2019
