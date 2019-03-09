|
HANSEN S. MATTHEWS Hansen S. Matthews, 84, died peacefully on March 7, 2019 after having spent the previous day and evening surrounded by family members. Hansen (Hank) was born on December 23, 1934 in Nash County, North Carolina. He is the son of the late Lee Matthews and Evelyn Stone Matthews. His sister Nina Keener, and brothers Merritt Matthews and Kevin Matthews, predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Gertrude Bissette Matthews; son, Hansen S. Matthews, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Angela B. Matthews and three granddaughters: Lindsey, Lauren and Landis. Surviving also is his sister, Wanda Farmer (Carl) and niece Carla Weiss (Mark). He had many other nieces, nephews and in-laws whom he dearly loved. Although he experienced several health problems, he led a full and happy life. He enjoyed travelling, both in the states and to different countries in Europe, as well as historical subjects. He was known for his pretty flowers, especially the large pink hibiscus by the driveway. Most of all, he enjoyed family time together at birthday celebrations, get togethers at their Sunset Beach house, Thanksgiving at the farm and Christmas at home. He was proud of his granddaughters and treasured their love and care. He was loved by many for his kindness and sense of humor. He graduated from Wilmington College in 1959 with a degree in Business Administration. His business career was centered around his automotive interests, from the ownership of an auto parts store to car sales. His favorite car was the 1959 convertible Jaguar that he owned and completely restored. He was an avid reader of car magazines, staying abreast of current trends in new and evolving models. Being a charter member of Windermere Presbyterian Church, he actively served as an elder and worked with the youth group. He devoted much time to various ongoing projects of the church. He was committed to assisting with Inter-Faith Hospitality and Meals on Wheels. A Celebration of Life will be held at Windermere Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 16. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. with the service at 11:00 a.m. A reception will be held immediately afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Windermere Music Fund, Windermere Meals-on-Wheels Fund or Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 9, 2019