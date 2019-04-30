|
HAROLD H. "ANDY" ANTROBUS, JR. Harold H. "Andy" Antrobus, Jr. passed away at the Davis Community, Wilmington, NC on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the age of 82. He was born on January 29, 1937 in Newtown Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania and was the son of Harold and Mildred German Antrobus. He grew up in the Frenchtown, New Jersey area and was a 1955 graduate of Central High School in Pennington, NJ. He was married to Frances Peretti Antrobus of Wilmington for 50 years until her passing in 2008. He served in the United States Marine Corps between the years of 1955-75 in the communications, machinist and maintenance management fields as well as a school instructor and recruiter. His service also entailed duty in the Republic of Vietnam with the 3rd Marine Amphibious Force in 1968-69. He retired with rank of Master Sergeant from Camp Lejeune in 1975. Following military retirement, he worked as a mechanic and distribution supervisor for Praxair in Wilmington and in Lugoff, SC as well as a driver instructor and compliance officer for Builders Transport in Camden, SC. In addition to his wife and parents, he was pre-deceased by brothers Warren and Richard Antrobus, and by his son Brian Antrobus. He is survived by his sister Louise Milewski and brothers Fred (Lois), Stan and Ed Antrobus, as well as his daughter Janet Rongotes (George) and son Steven Antrobus. He is also survived by granddaughters Ashley Antrobus (Bryan) and Kelly Truesdale, and great grandsons Silas and Bodhi Morris. He enjoyed working on his cars and on a myriad of construction and improvement projects around his homes. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Lugoff, SC as well as the American Legion and the Marine Corps League. The family wishes to sincerely thank all his many caregivers at Autumn Care and the Haven House of the Davis Community. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Oakdale Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the , 2202 Wrightsville Ave Suite 111, Wilmington, NC 28403. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 30, 2019