Harold Hoover Miller
HAROLD HOOVER MILLER, SR. Harold Hoover Miller, Sr., 91, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born on November 1, 1928 in Wilmington, NC to the late Samuel Arlington Miller and Lula Summerlin. Harold was born in Sea Gate on the corner of Greenville Avenue and Oleander Drive. He was a lifetime member of the Sea Gate Baptist Church, where he was Deacon Emertius, Preschool Department Director, a Royal Ambassador Director and Church Sports League coach. Harold was a Special Deputy for the sheriff's office within the fire department. He was also a Charter Member of reestablishing the Sea Gate Fire Department. Harold and family member, Herman Summerlin, were business partners in Hanover Masonry for over 30 years. Harold always had a great sense of humor. He was a loving and devoted husband to his late wife of 73 years, Dorothy Kimball Miller. Harold loved his children and he loved the extended family of over 100 kids that he and Dorothy fostered. His priorities in life were God, wife, family and work. Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Kimball Miller; son, Raymond Miller; daughter, Wanda Finch; sister, Harriett Jane Miller; and brother, Samuel Arlington Miller, Jr. Harold is survived by his daughters, Harriett Wright and husband, Buck, and Jessica Reynolds and husband, Ricky; sons, Harold "Shorty" Miller, Jr. and wife, Claudia, Rodney Miller and wife, Susan, and Marcus Miller and wife, Halea; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and his extended family of over 100 foster children. A viewing will be held at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington on Thursday, September 10 from 6pm to 8pm. A funeral service will be held at Sea Gate Baptist Church in Wilmington on Friday, September 11 at 1pm with Pastor Stephen Smith and Reverend Gary McCollough officiating. Burial will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington. Pallbearers will be Harold Miller III, Charles Lee Miller, Jeff Miller, Marcus Miller, Mike Milliken, Andrew Parker and Nick Miller. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable contributions be made to Sea Gate Baptist Church at seagatebc.org. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 10, 2020.
