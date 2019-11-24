|
HAROLD IVAN HORNE Harold Ivan Horne, age 73, of Wilmington, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born in Sampson County, NC on July 14, 1946, the son of Charlie Robert Horne and Ethel Sessoms Horne. Harold spent many years on the road as a Professional Truck Driver. Harold served his country with honor and distinction in the United States Army. He was predeceased by his wife Sally and several other family members. He is survived by many, stepchildren, grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A Visitation is planned for Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 11:00 am till 12:00 pm at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel. A Service to Celebrate Harold's life will commence at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens. In recognition of Harold's honorably and faithful service to his country, the United States Army Honor Guard will render Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorials made to in memory of Harold, would be greatly appreciated. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 24, 2019