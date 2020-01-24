|
HAROLD LUTHER HEGLAR Harold Luther Heglar passed away surrounded by family and friends, holding his beloved wife, Diane, on January 20, 2020 in his home. Harold leaves behind his loving wife Diane, his brother Jerry (Cathy), his sons David (Lisa), Mike (Shari), his step daughter Amy (Aaron) King, step son Timothy Holden and 8 grandchildren - Elise, Erin, Matt, Micah, Weazy, Nay Nay, Eli, and Issac. Harold was born in Mooresville, NC on November 6, 1947. He moved to Kure Beach in 1948 and spent his entire life there. He proudly served the town of Kure Beach for 45 years on the fire department, acting as Fire Chief for 42 of those years. He remained in town for every hurricane the island has experienced since his initial move including major Hurricanes Hazel, Diana, Fran, Floyd, Florence and Dorrian. As the fire chief Harold was intimately involved in all aspects of preparation and recovery for these storms. He transitioned the volunteer fire department to its current combination department during his tenure as chief. His leadership resulted in the current ISO rating of 5 which puts the Kure Beach Fire Department in the top 28% in North Carolina. In addition to his fire department service, Harold was a master electrician, an avid fisherman/hunter and an excellent tennis player. Harold was a man of service; this was highlighted through his impact not only upon the various departments of the town of Kure Beach but also upon the members of the community he helped personally during his life. Harold's impact as a mentor was most acutely felt by the many men and women in the fire and lifeguard services of Kure Beach. His generosity was felt by many members of the community. Whether it was an electric issue he resolved, a broken part he helped to fix or a word of advice he offered, he was available to help those who meant most to him. The family would like to thank the many friends, most especially Mike King, for their support during Harold's final days. The family and close friends will hold a private memorial in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Kure Beach Fire Department.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 24, 2020