Harold Powers Laing Obituary
HAROLD POWERS LAING Harold Powers Laing, age 84 of Wrightsville Beach, NC died at home with family on September 29, 2019. He was born September 13, 1935 to Elouise Powers Laing of Wilmington, NC and Harold Eden Laing of Rahway, NJ. He is survived by his loving wife of 50+ years, Katharine Gunster Laing, his three daughters, and 6 grandchildren. Evalyn Laing Krudy (George), Nicholas, Zoltan, and Hallie; Katharine "Katie" Laing (Charles Tanner); Beverly Laing Andersson, Kajsa, Peyton, and Christopher. He graduated from NHHS with the class of 1953. From UNC-CH he earned 3 degrees: BA, MBA, and JD. He was an attorney in Wilmington for over 50 years. He was a retired Lt. Cdr. in the US Navy where he served for 22 years in both active and reserve duty. He enjoyed traveling abroad, cooking, and gardening. He and his wife traveled to over 50 countries including the Laing's ancestral home in Scotland. A visitation will be held at Andrews Mortuary (1617 Market St.) on Thursday, October 10th from 5-7 pm. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's On-the-Sound Episcopal Church (101 Airlie Rd.) on Friday, October 11th at 4:30 pm with a reception to follow. Memorials can be made to the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History - PO Box 584, WB, NC 28480. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmotuary.com Andrews Market Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 6, 2019
