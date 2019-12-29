Home

Harold Wallace Spencer Sr. Obituary
HAROLD WALLACE SPENCER, SR Harold Wallace Spencer, Sr., 77, of Castle Hayne, NC, died December 26, 2019. He was born in Louisburg, NC, a son of the late Halbert Spencer and Cornelia Radford Spencer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Samantha Dallas Spencer. He was a US Navy Veteran and a HVAC Contractor. Surviving are his wife, Shelby Johnson Spencer; son, Harold "Hal" W. Spencer, Jr. (Bonnie) of Greensboro, NC; daughters, Lynne Spencer Stallings (Jeff) of Wilmington and Wendy Spencer Jones (Jeff) of Frisco, TX; sisters, Peggy May and Kay Hunt (J. B.) both of Louisburg, NC; grandchildren, Foster, Judson, Anna, Adam, Amber and Josh; and great grandchildren, Liam and Jaiden. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 12:00 Noon, Monday, December 30, 2019, at New Life Baptist Church, Ash, NC, with the Rev. Rocky Myrick officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 29, 2019
