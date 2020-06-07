HARRIET KING IIAMES Harriet King Iiames, 82, of Wilmington, NC died June 2nd, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Harriet was a true Southern lady. Born in Greenwood, SC on November 24th, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Frances Athalia Cox King and Cecil Jerome King and the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Ernest L. Cox of Jacksonville, NC and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence M. King of Sumter, SC. She attended Dreher High School in Columbia, SC and later the University of South Carolina where she graduated with a degree in International Studies and Foreign Languages. After completing school, Harriet was recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency and moved to Washington, D.C. where she met her future husband, Lt. John Shepherd Iiames, Sr. After being stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, they later made homes in Philadelphia, Fairfax, Raleigh and Wilmington. Renowned for her legendary storytelling, she was also a gracious listener. She had the gift to make everyone feel like the most important person in the room. These qualities immediately endeared her to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. As matriarch, she cherished her responsibility to pass on family history, traditions and stories (with the occasional entertaining embellishment) A devoted volunteer in her community, her dedication to help pass a life-saving NC child car seat safety law was an accomplishment for which she was very proud. Harriet is survived by her husband, Major John Shepherd Iiames, Sr., US Army, Retired and their two children and their spouses: Dr. John Shepherd Iiames, Jr., and his wife Michaela of Raleigh and Elizabeth (Whiz) Iiames-Damutz also of Raleigh and her husband, Edward (Ted) Curtis Damutz. Harriet was blessed by four grandsons whom she loved dearly: Benjamin Shepherd Iiames, Andrew-John (AJ) N. Iiames, Henry Ward Damutz and Miles Oldfield Damutz. She is also survived by her sister, Jeromie King Wilson and her husband, William Lesesne Wilson and by her brother, Cecil Jerome King, Jr. and his wife, Marcia Burton King. Harriet is further survived by a beloved family of cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of friends whom she loved. The family would like to express their gratitude to those who helped comfort and care for her needs the past few months. Due to the fact that we cannot gather for a Memorial at this time, a celebration of Harriet's life will be planned for a later date. In the meantime, Memorials may be made in Harriet's name to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC, 27607. Condolences may be left at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/harrietiiames/guestbook.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 7, 2020.