Harry Olin "Buddy" Crane Jr.
HARRY "BUDDY" OLIN CRANE, JR. Harry "Buddy" Olin Crane, Jr., loving husband and father of two, passed away September 18, 2020 at the age of 79 in Waco, TX. He was born June 1, 1941 in Corning, NY, the son of Harry and Vera Crane. A private service will be held in North Carolina where he will be laid to rest next to his wife Ellen Batson Crane. Buddy proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and finished his tour in North Carolina, where he met his wife Ellen. They lived most of their lives in the Carolinas where they loved to fish, bowl, and enjoy great seafood with friends and family. Buddy also loved baseball and enjoyed coaching and teaching the game to the youth in the community. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Ellen, his sister Laura, and his brother Ronnie. He is survived by his daughter Amy Cook, her husband Mark, and their children Ryan and Heather of Bryson City, NC; his son Rodney Crane and wife Shari of Woodway, TX; sister Clara Fallon; and many other family and friends that adored him and will miss his sweet smile and tender heart.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
