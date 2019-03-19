|
HARRY ORVILLE CHERRY II Harry Orville Cherry II 60, left this world tragically on March 13, 2019 in Palatka, Fl. He was born Dec. 25, 1958 to the late Franklin Raymond & Charlotte Marie Cranston Cherry in Toledo, Ohio. He was also preceded in death by his younger brother James Edward Cherry. He is survived by his brother Robert "Bobby" Cherry (Mary Cherry) of Immokalee, Fl; sisters Susen Cherry Herndon (David Herndon) of Palatka, Fl; Patricia Cherry Smith(David Busby) of Atkinson,NC; Frances Cherry Lokatys (Roy Lokatys) of Currie, NC; 7 nephews; 8 nieces; their spouses; several great nephews & nieces; and many friends. Harry was a kind & loving man. He always had a smile ready for you and was willing to help anyone at anytime. Harry loved Jesus and no matter where he lived he always found a church home to worship the Lord. While Harry never had children of his own, he enjoyed giving his time & love to his nieces and nephews. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. The family received friends on Saturday in Palatka, Fl with services starting at 4pm. They will also be receiving friends at the home of Patricia Cherry Smith & David Busby(2577 Point Caswell Rd) on Tuesday, March 19,2019 with a graveside funeral service at the Busby-Cherry Cemetery. The family will be receiving services from Dunn Funeral Home.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 19, 2019