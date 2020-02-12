Home

COL. HARRY WITHERS MYERS, JR., RETIRED Col. Harry Withers Myers Jr., Retired, 87, of Statesville, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Diane Myers-Miller (Jeff) of Walpole, New Hampshire, Elaine Myers Batuyios (Bill) of Wilmington, NC, Karen Cranfill (Steve) of Chapel Hill, NC and Georgia Simonson (David) of Statesville, and daughter-in-law, Dena Myers. He is further survived by fifteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and one due in April; a close friend, Martha Minish, and long-time employee and farm manager, Rodney Stevenson. The family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 AM at New Salem United Methodist Church with Rev. Keith Franklin officiating. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home of Statesville, NC is serving the family. www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 12, 2020
