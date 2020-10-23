HARVEL ALEXANDER HORRELL, JR. Harvel Alexander Horrell, Jr., 79, of Wilmington and formerly of Hampstead, a retired Captain with US Air, "flew west" Wednesday, October 21, 2020 while at the home of his daughter surrounded with love by his family. He was born November 28, 1940 in Burgaw, the son of the late Harvel Alexander Horrell, Sr. and Ethel Mae Highsmith Horrell. Harvel is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lucille "Lucy" B. Horrell; daughters, Martha H. Prosser and husband, Warren and Levrah "LeAnn" H. Hall and husband, Larry; grandchildren, Justin Hall, Jordan Prosser, Jami Hall, Jackson Prosser, Sarah Prosser, and Carisa Hall; great grandchildren, Kaydence Anderson and Landin Williams; sisters, Annette Groves and husband, Wade, and Carolyn Lanier; brother, Samuel Horrell and wife, Debra; many extended family and friends. Harvel got his start in aviation while attending American Flyers in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Upon graduating in January 1967, he began providing flight instruction until being hired by Piedmont Airlines. He started his flying career in September 1968 and retired in 1994 from US Air. Harvel was a man of many trades and could do most anything with his hands. In addition to his passion for flying, he enjoyed building, painting, boating, fishing, and cooking. Following his retirement, he was an active member in his church, Faith Harbor United Methodist Church, and Piedmont Silver Eagles. He spent many mornings enjoying breakfast with his friends. "Pepaw" loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching them grow into well grounded, loving individuals. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, at Sea Lawn Memorial Park, 17750 US Hwy 17, Hampstead, NC with The Rev. William Hill Pearsall conducting the service. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
