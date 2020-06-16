I had the benefit and enjoyment of knowing Harvey and working with Harvey many years ago. As a early graduate, the first male student in the nursing program, and later as a CRNA, I worked with Harvey when he was a nursing student and then a graduate in the operating room. A beautifully written and described message about Harvey's life and career. Out paths would cross over the years and it was always a delight to see him and enjoy his energy and spirit. He was an excellent nurse. My thoughts are with Ann and his family.

Michael W. Smith

Coworker