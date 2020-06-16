HARVEY NORRIS WAITE Harvey Norris Waite, 84, of Winnabow, NC, formerly of Wilmington, NC passed away on June 14th 2020 at home. Born in Bellwood, PA, Harvey joined the Air Force which led him to numerous job stations and eventually retiring in Wilmington. He was a devoted and loving father, husband and friend. He never knew a stranger and had a knack for conversation with anyone he met. After retiring from the USAF, he graduated in the first Nursing Program at UNC Wilmington as an operating room circulating nurse. He taught many incoming nurses, tech assistants and physicians by his love of the job at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and then Brunswick Hospital. After a near fatal heart attack, Harvey was forced to retire and enjoyed the yardwork at his home in Winnabow, NC. As grandchildren and great-grandchildren grew, "Pa" would teach them the importance of hard work but also the love of family and friends. He would teach you how to respect people and would give you the shirt off of his back if he thought you needed it. Harvey attended The Basilica Shrine of Saint Mary for over 40 years where Harvey sang in the numerous choirs. He was a devout Catholic and walked closely with the Lord. He is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy Gregory & Norris Guy Waite, brother Richard and one son, Steven. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ann McCormick Waite, children Tammy Foyil (Jim) of Jacksonville, Harvey Waite (Debbie) of Las Vegas and Jerry Waite (Tina) of Scotts Hill. "Pa" was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. We would like to thank the nurses and aides of Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care for the kindness and care in the assistance taking care of our beloved "Pa". Harvey was known for his hard head but his soft heart. He will be sorely missed. A funeral service will be held 10:00am Friday, June 19 at Basilica Shrine of St. Mary with a visitation from 9-10am. Due to current health regulations there will be a limit up to 100 people and all in attendance are required to wear a mask. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 16, 2020.