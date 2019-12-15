|
|
HELEN AMBLER SOUDER RACKLEY Helen Ambler Souder Rackley was called peacefully to her heavenly home on Nov 26, 2019. Born Dec 25, 1928 in Greenville, VA, Helen was the daughter of the late Walter D. Ambler and Inez Sheilds Ambler. She was the third of six children. Helen was the Director of Project Headstart and then worked for Cooperative Savings & Loan in Wallace, NC for many years. She was a lifelong Presbyterian belonging to Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church in Rose Hill, NC and then later to First Presbyterian in Kinston, NC. Helen was an Elder and an Honorary Life Member of the Women of the Church at both churches. She was passionate about college basketball, gardening, and cooking. Known for many dishes, especially fried chicken, pecan pie, and chocolate chip cookies, she never went anywhere empty handed. She was faithful, generous, kind, funny, and loving and will be tremendously missed! She was preceded in death by her spouses Lee Souder, Frank Sawyer and J. E. Rackley as well as her siblings W. D. Ambler, Alice Clemmer, and Mary Catherine Henkel. Helen is survived by her children Billy Souder (Martha) of Groton, CT, Debbie Holderness (Chuck) of Boynton Beach, FL and her stepchildren, James Rackley (Patti) and Jane Irwin all of Wilmington, NC. Also surviving are her brother Ernest Ambler (Faye) of Stuarts Draft, VA, sister Frances Ralston of Staunton, VA, 4 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside celebration of life will be held at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Greenville, VA on May 16, 2020. Memorials can be made to Mt Zion Presbyterian Church in Rose Hill, NC or to First Presbyterian Church in Kinston, NC. Condolences can be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 15, 2019