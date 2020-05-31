Helen E. Gardner
HELEN E GARDNER 77 of 2988 Brown Rd. SE, Bolivia, NC, passed at her residence. Graveside services for (Immediate Family Members) will be at 1PM on Mon., June 1, 2020 at Shady Rest Cemetery in Bolivia, NC. A walk-through viewing will be held Sun., May 31, 2020 from 2-6PM in the Chapel of Peoples Funeral Home-Shallotte, Inc., 5190 Ocean Hwy. West, Shallotte, NC 28470. Peoples Funeral Home-Shallotte.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peoples Funeral Home
5190 Ocean Highway West
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6242
