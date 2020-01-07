|
HELEN ELKS GREEN Helen Elks Green, 72, long time resident of WIlmington, died January 1, 2020 after a hard fought battle with COPD. Helen is survived by her two daughters; Libby Green Lambeth and husband Lee, and Lisa Green Myers. She has four grandchildren; Hannah Myers, and Hailey, Megan, and Hunter Lambeth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde L Green. Helen was born in Greenville, NC on January 24, 1947 to Dewey and Evelyn Elks. She graduated from East Carolina University with a special education degree, and worked with special needs children. It was in Greenville that she met the love of her life, Clyde L Green, and they were married December 27, 1969. Helen was President and owner of Tarheel Imaging, a company she operated for 25 years. Helen was an avid shagger, and was a member of the Cape Fear Shag Club. She loved going to the beach and listening to beach music. Helen cherished her family, and spending time with her grandchildren was her happiest pastime. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to one of Helen's favorite charities in her name: or America's s Project.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 7, 2020