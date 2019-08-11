|
HELEN GRADY Helen Kay Greene Grady, 68, of Wilmington died on Thursday August 8, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice after a strong fight with cancer. She was born on July 7, 1951 in Troy, NC to William Calvin and Mary Morgan Greene. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother William C. (Judy) Greene Jr., John E. Greene, sister Mary Alice (Donald) Watson and brother-in-law Royal Hayes. She leaves behind her loving husband of 42 years, Kenneth E. Grady, sister Doris Hayes, brother David (Sheila) Greene, and many other close relatives. Helen graduated from North Brunswick High School in 1969. She retired from NHRMC after 20 years of service in the administration and accounts receivable departments. She enjoyed being outside, mostly boating and fishing. One of her favorite pastimes was Zumba at the local gym. Helen had a great love for animals and had many pets over the years; in lieu of flowers donations may be made to a local animal shelter of your choice, or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice. A Funeral Service will be held 11am at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service on Monday, August 12, 2019. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 11, 2019