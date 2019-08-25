|
|
HELEN HAWLEY BENNETT On August 23, 2019, Helen Virginia Hawley Bennett passed away at the age of 90. Helen was born February 13, 1929 in Wilson, NC to Portice Thurman Hawley and Geneva Ellis in Wilson, NC. She was raised and graduated from Barium Springs Presbyterian Children's Home in 1947. She married Leavy Allen Bennett, Sr. as soon as she graduated and proceeded to get the family she had always wanted. She had 4 children Cathy Helen Bennett, Linda Bennett Edwards (Val), Leavy Allen Bennett, Jr. (Jeanine) and Pamela Bennett Boyd. After raising her children she attended UNC-W and earned her Early Elementary Teachers Degree in 1977 and became a teacher in New Hanover, teaching at Bradley Creek, Mary C. Williams and finished up her career at Carolina Beach Elementary School. She was happiest when she was in the classroom with her children. Her love of music and ability to play the piano made for fun days in the classroom. Her second love was Genealogy and finding where she came from and who she was related to. Family was very important to her. Before the death of her husband in 2002 she was married for 55 years. She is also preceded in death by her grandchildren, James Allen Edens and Susan Cathrin Edens and son- in- law, Robert McLean Boyd, Jr. She leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Christopher Hazelton, (Sherry), Matthew Edwards, John Edwards, (Stephanie), Kellie Bennett Jez, (Corey) and Robert McLean Boyd, III (Tory). Great Grands Anthony Hazelton, Robert McLean (Bo) Boyd, IV and Ellington Helena Edwards. We will celebrate her life on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Carolina Beach Presbyterian Church at 2:00 p.m.. There will be a visitation 1 hour before the service. There will be a private burial for family only at Oleander Memorial Gardens following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Children's Hope Alliance Barium Springs Campus, Post Office Box 1, Barium Springs, NC 28010 or Carolina Beach Presbyterian Church, 1209 N Lake Park Boulevard, Carolina Beach, NC 28458Pamela Boyd Online guestbook may be signed at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 25, 2019