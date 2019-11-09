Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Peckworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Hazel Keith Peckworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Hazel Keith Peckworth Obituary
HELEN HAZEL KEITH PECKWORTH Helen Hazel Keith Peckworth, age 91, completed her circle of life in Hospice Care in Wilmington, NC on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A cradle Episcopalian, Navy Junior, Navy wife of 64 years, daughter of Adm Harry H Keith and Hazel Jennings Davis Keith and wife of Cdr Dana Peckworth, USN (ret). Born in Walter Reed Hospital, Washington, DC; a graduate of the Sidwell Friends School and the University of Maryland. Worked with "the Company" in Washington, DC until marrying but largely devoted her life to raising two children and supporting her husband. She loved editing the written word, playing bridge with friends, swimming competitively and traveling. She leaves her husband Dana Peckworth, daughter Dr. Margaret Jennings and David, son Keith Peckworth and Susan, grandson Andrew Hermeling and Kari and their daughter Nilsa, granddaughter Sarah-Hazel Jennings and Daniel, and a brother Dr. Harry Keith and his wife Malinda. Helen's cremains are to be committed to St. Francis Garden, St. James Church in a private ceremony. She asked that any memorials be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401 or St. James Parish, 25 S. 3rd St., Wilmington, NC 28401. "Remember that I did not fear, it was leaving you that was so hard to face". Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -