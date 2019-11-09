|
HELEN HAZEL KEITH PECKWORTH Helen Hazel Keith Peckworth, age 91, completed her circle of life in Hospice Care in Wilmington, NC on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A cradle Episcopalian, Navy Junior, Navy wife of 64 years, daughter of Adm Harry H Keith and Hazel Jennings Davis Keith and wife of Cdr Dana Peckworth, USN (ret). Born in Walter Reed Hospital, Washington, DC; a graduate of the Sidwell Friends School and the University of Maryland. Worked with "the Company" in Washington, DC until marrying but largely devoted her life to raising two children and supporting her husband. She loved editing the written word, playing bridge with friends, swimming competitively and traveling. She leaves her husband Dana Peckworth, daughter Dr. Margaret Jennings and David, son Keith Peckworth and Susan, grandson Andrew Hermeling and Kari and their daughter Nilsa, granddaughter Sarah-Hazel Jennings and Daniel, and a brother Dr. Harry Keith and his wife Malinda. Helen's cremains are to be committed to St. Francis Garden, St. James Church in a private ceremony. She asked that any memorials be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401 or St. James Parish, 25 S. 3rd St., Wilmington, NC 28401. "Remember that I did not fear, it was leaving you that was so hard to face". Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019