Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
(910) 754-6848
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hufham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Hufham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Hufham Obituary
HELEN HUFHAM Helen Willetts Hufham, 96, of Bolivia, NC died November 22, 2019. Mrs. Hufham was born in Brunswick County on August 12, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Adrian L. Willetts and Flossie Outlaw Willetts. She was wife of the late Paul Edward Hufham Sr. and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Dolores Hufham. She was a Faithful member of Bolivia Baptist Church for 65 years. She is survived by a son, Paul Edward "Eddy Jr." Hufham Jr. and wife Linda of Medway, Ohio; three sisters, Verna Croom and husband John of Ashville, NC, Hattie Gray Carraway of Morehead City, NC, Clara Lee Parker of Wilmington, NC; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at three o'clock in the afternoon at White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home two hours prior to the service. White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now