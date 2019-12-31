|
HELEN HUFHAM Helen Willetts Hufham, 96, of Bolivia, NC died November 22, 2019. Mrs. Hufham was born in Brunswick County on August 12, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Adrian L. Willetts and Flossie Outlaw Willetts. She was wife of the late Paul Edward Hufham Sr. and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Dolores Hufham. She was a Faithful member of Bolivia Baptist Church for 65 years. She is survived by a son, Paul Edward "Eddy Jr." Hufham Jr. and wife Linda of Medway, Ohio; three sisters, Verna Croom and husband John of Ashville, NC, Hattie Gray Carraway of Morehead City, NC, Clara Lee Parker of Wilmington, NC; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at three o'clock in the afternoon at White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home two hours prior to the service. White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 31, 2019