HELEN JACKSON REEVES Helen Jackson Reeves age 79 a resident of the Wrightsboro Community in Wilmington was called home to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Helen was born in Dillon, SC on December 3, 1939 to the late Walter Langley Jackson and Luvenia Ivey Jackson. Helen was a faithful member of College Acres Baptist Church and a member of Joan Brewer Sunday School Class. She served in many ways at her church including serving on the Bereavement Committee and the Children's Nursery. She was retired from New Hanover County Schools as Cafeteria Assistant Manager at Laney High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially watching and cheering her grandsons at all of their various ball games. She was the widow of the late Edward Wade Reeves and is survived by her sons, Ty Reeves and Chad Reeves and his wife Patricia; the loves of her life, her three grandchildren, Carson, Jackson, and Anderson; sister, Marsha Bonnett and husband Donnie; along with nieces and nephews and other family members. The family will see friends from 6 to 8 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life Ceremony will be 11 am Thursday, October 24, 2019, at College Acres Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Robert Keats and Rev. Kenneth Bonnett. Burial will be at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 22, 2019