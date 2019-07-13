|
HELEN JOYCE MARSHBURN LOVIC Helen Joyce Marshburn Lovic, 90, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Autumn Care of Myrtle Grove. She was born in Wake County, NC, on April 5, 1929, daughter of Abraham Lennon Marshburn and Opie McCallister Marshburn. Mrs. Lovic was a recordkeeper most of her life and bookkeeper for her husband's business, ABC Fire Protection. She was a volunteer with the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Auxiliary and a longtime member of Long Leaf Baptist Church. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing, reading, and working puzzles. Surviving is her son, Harry Lee Lovic, Jr., and wife Brenda; her daughter, Brenda Gayle Lovic; and a grandson, Brandon Lee Lovic and his wife, Courtney; and a great-grandson (coming in August of this year), Grayson Lee Lovic. She was preceded in death by Harry Lee Lovic, Sr., three brothers, Abraham (A.L.), Carl Marshburn, and William Marshburn; and a sister, Nancy Ostrowski. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, July 15, 2019, at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington with the Rev. Sam Hill officiating. Please consider a memorial gift in lieu of flowers to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Auxiliary.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 13, 2019